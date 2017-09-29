Man City striker Aguero may have broken rib in car crash

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was hospitalized with a suspected broken rib after being involved in a car accident in the Netherlands, two days before his team's biggest Premier League game of the season.

Aguero attended a concert in Amsterdam on Thursday evening and was on his way to the airport for a private flight back to Manchester when the taxi he was travelling in crashed into a lamp-post.

The Argentina international spent the night in the hospital. He was returning to Manchester on Friday to be assessed by club doctors, but will not be available for the match against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

"The first impression is he has broken the rib," City manager Pep Guardiola said.