Man City striker Sergio Aguero injured in road accident

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was taken to the hospital with injuries from a car accident in the Netherlands, the Premier League club said Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday, on Aguero's day off, as he returned to the airport in a taxi at about 11 p.m. local time after attending a concert in Amsterdam.
City did not disclose the nature of the 29-year-old Aguero's injuries. The Argentina international was returning to Manchester on Friday to be assessed by club doctors ahead of the team's Premier League match against Chelsea on Saturday.
On Thursday, Aguero posted a picture on Instagram of himself alongside Colombian singer Maluma, saying: "Thanks for the invitation!"
Maluma was performing in Amsterdam on Thursday evening.
Aguero was in a taxi with a friend. They were due to get a private flight back to Manchester, but instead spent the night in the hospital.
City trained at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Aguero has scored seven goals in eight games for City this season, helping the team climb to first place in the Premier League and to win its first two Champions League group games.
He was selected in Argentina's most recent squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador.
___
Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80
By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
