Corvairs drop first game of the season

The Caledonia Pro-Fit Corvairs are finally hitting the road and will have a bit of a chip on their shoulders.

Saturday, the Corvairs will take on the Ancaster Avalanche, before playing the Welland Jr. Canadians Sunday and the Thorold Blackhawks Thursday.

Before the road swing, the Corvairs dropped its first game of the season, a 4-2 decision at the hands of the St. Catharines Falcons on Tuesday at the Haldimand County Caledonia Community Centre.

Owen Savory was his pesky self in the Falcons pipes, stealing the game with a 49-save gem.