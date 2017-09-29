Winless Florida State visits unbeaten Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Florida State's visit to Wake Forest on Saturday will match an undefeated team against one trying for its first victory.

But the teams aren't in the roles you might expect.

This time it's the perennial-powerhouse Seminoles (0-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) who are winless and the Demon Deacons (4-0, 1-0) who are trying to keep things rolling entering the heart of conference play.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson isn't buying that the Seminoles are struggling, explaining that their losses as coming to No. 1 Alabama and to a stout North Carolina State team while breaking in a freshman quarterback. They've also had one game postponed and another cancelled due to Hurricane Irma.

"To paraphrase ... Mark Twain, reports of their demise have been greatly exaggerated," Clawson said.

The oddsmakers agree, installing Florida State as a 7-point favourite. Linebacker Cole Minshew says his team is looking to "make a statement" against a Wake Forest team that's 4-0 for the second straight year and trying to reach a second straight bowl game after consecutive 3-9 seasons in 2014 and '15.

The Seminoles are off to their worst start in 28 years, and the combined record of their next four opponents is 13-1. But the last time they started 0-2, in 1989, they reeled off 10 straight victories to end the season.

"We're trying to win. We're trying to win by a lot if we can, because we need to make that statement in order to show everyone we're not some scrub team," Minshew said.

They have a few issues that need to be corrected quickly. The offence has produced only two touchdowns, though freshman quarterback James Blackman earned praise from coach Jimbo Fisher after going 22 of 39 for 279 yards and a touchdown in his first career start against N.C. State.

"Ignore the clutter, ignore things outside, and do the things that are in your control about how you prepare again and come back and play it one game at a time," Fisher said. "There's no magic formula, no magic dust you can put out there. You just have to finish and play a little more consistent and do a little better job and we have to practice you better, coach you better, put you in better situations, and it's been that simple."