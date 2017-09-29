49ers sign CB K'Waun Williams to 3-year extension

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback K'Waun Williams to a three-year extension.

The deal announced Friday keeps Williams under contract in San Francisco through the 2020 season.

Williams originally signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in February and general manager John Lynch calls him a "tremendous competitor" who has improved since he arrived.

Williams has 14 tackles and two passes defenced in three games this season.