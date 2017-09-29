Pete Mackanin out as Phillies manager after 2 1/2 seasons

PHILADELPHIA — Pete Mackanin is out as Philadelphia Phillies manager after 2 1/2 seasons.

The team said Friday Mackanin will manage the final three games this season for the rebuilding Phillies and be replaced for 2018. He will then become a special assistant to general manager Matt Klentak.

The Phillies are 64-95 this season, last in the NL East and with the second-worst record in the league. Philadelphia has not been to the post-season since 2011.

The 66-year-old Mackanin succeeded Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg on June 26, 2015. His record with Philadelphia is 172-237.

Mackanin received a contract extension through 2018 on May 11 after the Phillies had lost nine of 11 games. They went 4-16 in 20 games afterward.

But Philadelphia has improved since the All-Star break, going 35-37. That wasn't enough to secure Mackanin's return. The status of his coaching staff likely will be determined this weekend after the final series against the Mets.

The Phillies have a solid group of young players to build around, including several rookie hitters who significantly bolstered the offence. First baseman/left fielder Rhys Hoskins, outfielder Nick Williams and infielder J.P. Crawford have been impressive since their debuts.

Pitching has been Philadelphia's biggest problem and Mackanin recently said the team needs to add an ace to join Aaron Nola in the rotation.

Klentak has been Mackanin's biggest fan since he arrived as GM in October 2015. It's possible the Phillies will seek a younger, analytics-minded manager and coaching staff to lead the team out of its rebuild.

