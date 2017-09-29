Indiana needs near perfection to stop No. 4 Penn State

Penn State's offensive line still may have some issues as starting right tackle Chasz Wright's status is questionable. He missed the Iowa game with an unspecified injury.

HURT HOOSIERS

Indiana has a much longer injury report and a bunch could miss another game after sitting out last week's 52-17 win over Georgia Southern.

According to Allen, the Hoosiers could likely be without starting cornerbacks A'Shon Riggins and Rashard Fant who are both dealing with unspecified injuries. Defensive linemen Nate Hoff and Juan Harris, wideout Donavan Hale, running back Mike Majette, offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak and defensive back Marcelino Ball are all also questionable according to Allen.

Linebacker Kiante Walton had surgery on an unspecified injury earlier this week and will be out indefinitely.

THE OTHER BACK

While plenty of excitement swirls around Barkley, the Hoosiers are pretty hyped for their own talented back.

Freshman Morgan Ellison turned heads in camp and finally got the chance to do so in game when he ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start.

"(He's) playing the way — after fall camp — the way he convinced me he could play," Allen said.

NEW DUDS

Penn State's uniforms have seen minor tweaks and changes over the years but the Nittany Lions plaintive blue and white scheme, finished off with black cleats, has largely remained unaltered.

This weekend, they've been given an overhaul.

The Nittany Lions will wear uniforms that use elements from past editions including helmet numbers, sleeve and pants stripes and grey facemasks. Players are looking forward to one change in particular, an accessory worn only once, by the 1979 team in the Sugar Bowl.

"We're pretty excited about the white cleats, definitely," tight end Mike Gesicki said. "Just because obviously, you know, here at Penn State, we're wearing black cleats every single day, every single game."

___

For more AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Travis Johnson, The Associated Press