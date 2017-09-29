Hawks G Schroder charged with battery after late-night fight

Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder has been charged with battery after a fight at a late-night restaurant.

Brookhaven police reported that Schroder and three other men were arrested in an altercation around 2 a.m. Friday at the 6am restaurant. A review of video from the scene led to the misdemeanour charges.

According to a police report, the video shows a total of seven people, including a security office, involved in "what appeared to be a verbal heated exchange." It also shows Schroder shoving the victim, Joey Hall, before he and the other three members of his party attacked Hall with their hands and feet. Security officers were able to stop the brawl before police arrived.

The report says Hall sustained scratches to his right knee and complained of right ankle pain before he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.