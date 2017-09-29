Jacoby Jones heads into retirement as member of Ravens

Not long after that, the Ravens quashed a kick return to produce Jones' finest moment as a professional football player.

"When they tackled that dude and that sucker said all zeroes, I knew I was a champion," Jones recalled.

The Louisiana native did it in New Orleans, which made it even sweeter.

"In the biggest game, on the biggest stage, he had his best game in his home town," Newsome said. "That's surreal."

A few months later, Jones was flashing his moves on a national stage in "Dancing With The Stars." He finished third.

When asked to consider the notion that he helped get the Ravens a Super Bowl and they, in turn, made him famous, Jones replied, "I won't say famous. I would say they helped make me a better person and a man. Because they gave me a lot of responsibility. They didn't have a leash on you."

Harbaugh recalled the time Jones was talking to his mother in the end zone just a few seconds before the Minnesota Vikings were set to kick off in the latter stages of a game in Baltimore.

Jones scrambled back into place, took the kick on the fly and went 77 yards for a touchdown on an icy field.

"He brought us so many memories: The Mile High Miracle, the Minnesota return, the kickoff return in the Super Bowl," Harbaugh said.

After leaving the Ravens, Jones had a lacklustre 2015 season with Pittsburgh and San Diego. He did not play last year and now, at age 33, is ready for retirement — as a Raven.

"You give love and respect, you get love and respect back," Jones said. "I live in Houston. Everybody is like, 'Man, you played the most years with Texans.' And I say, 'So? You all didn't want me.'"

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press