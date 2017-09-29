Gerbino TD on last play lifts Dartmouth over Penn 16-13

PHILADELPHIA — Jared Gerbino scored on a fourth-and-inches play as time ran out and Dartmouth shocked defending co-champion Penn 16-13 in the Ivy League opener Friday night.

Jack Heneghan and Gerbino, led the Big Green on a 15-play, 80-yard drive, opting to use Gerbino, the 230-pound backup quarterback, on the final play rather than attempt a tying field goal.

Heneghan converted a fourth-and-3 with a 5-yard pass to Emory Thompson near midfield and on the following third-and-4 Gerbino busted up the middle for a career-best 27 yards. Thompson followed with a sweep for 13 yards to the Penn 2.

Penn had taken the lead on a 27-yard field goal by Jack Soslow with 5:37 to play.