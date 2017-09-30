Sparks beat Lynx, move within win of consecutive WNBA titles

The Sparks led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, but the Lynx pulled within one in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles held on, outscoring Minnesota 17-7 after the Lynx got within 58-57.

"We were able to get stops on the defensive end. They are a great team," Parker said. "They hit some big shots down the stretch. We just wanted to make things tough for the big-time players. We didn't let them get a lot of second-chance opportunities."

The first two games came down to the final seconds. This was another close one, but the Sparks never trailed.

For the second straight game, Parker was held scoreless in the first quarter and had just five points by halftime. The Sparks built an 11-point lead in the first quarter, but led just 32-26 by halftime.

Ogwumike was whistled for her third foul with 8:18 left in the third quarter and played through it in 29 minutes.

SILENT PROTEST

The Sparks left the court before the national anthem in silent protest. The Sparks did the same in Games 1 and 2 at Minnesota and were booed when they returned to the court. They were not booed in Los Angeles.

REBOUNDING PROWESS

The Sparks outrebounded the Lynx 34-27 after making a concerted effort for a better performance on the glass. Parker didn't have a rebound in the first half of Game 2. She finished with seven rebounds. Ogwumike had a team-best 10. For the Lynx, Fowles had a team-high 11 rebounds, but no other starter had more than three.

Minnesota's Rebekka Brunson, who averaged 6.7 rebounds in the regular season, finished with just two. Moore had three rebounds.

"By getting to the ball before we did," said Moore, explaining the Sparks' dominance on the glass. "Rebounding is sometimes about luck, but 99 per cent is about effort. That's definitely not a secret about winning championships. You get extra possessions with rebounds. It's something we know we have to get done. Something we can do because it's been our identity all year."

CHAMPIONSHIP MOJO?

The Sparks can hoist the trophy in Los Angeles with one more win. They won last year in Minnesota.

"I think this team is mature enough to realize how important it is to play possession by possession," Parker said. "We can learn from our experiences in the past. We're mature enough to know you can't go out there and try to swing for the fences and hit the home run.

"We could've come home 0-2 or 2-0. Nothing is guaranteed. I think that's the way we're going to approach it. They're a team that plays well when their backs are against the wall."

TIP-INS

Magic Johnson, co-owner of the Sparks, attended the game. So did musician Snoop Dogg.

Fowles was named to the All-WNBA first team with 39 of 40 votes for 195 points. Parker was also on the first team with 137 points, along with Moore (127). Ogwumike and Gray were on the second team.

UP NEXT

The Sparks can clinch the WNBA championship with a win in Game 4 Sunday at Staples Center.

By Jill Painter, The Associated Press