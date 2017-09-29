Stanton remains at 59 homers as Marlins defeat Braves 6-5

Braves starter Luiz Gohara, in his fifth major league start, left allowing Moore's double and a walk against Miguel Rojas that started the seventh. Gohara allowed four runs, six hits and walked four. He struck out six.

"He battled through the sixth," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "He did a good job. I thought he was going to throw a complete game out there."

Ozzie Albies' homer to lead off the game and Lane Adams' three-run shot against Miami starter Dan Straily gave the Braves a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Atlanta increased the lead on Kurt Suzuki's run-scoring single in the second.

"When you jump out early on offence like that, they start to bear down," Adams said. "They adjusted, got some hits with runners on, some broken-bat singles. They got the job done."

Straily allowed five runs, six hits and walked four. He struck out three in his shortest start of the season.

NO WAY TO TREAT A TEAMMATE:

In his at-bat to lead off the fourth, Stanton hit a hard smash foul that nearly struck teammate Dee Gordon, who sat on the top step of the dugout. Stanton smiled after Gordon looked toward him and pointed to hit the next pitch over the wall instead. Stanton grounded out to third.

AVOIDING 90:

The Braves need to win the last two games of the series to avoid 90 losses for the third consecutive season. After Friday's loss, Atlanta will not extend a four-year streak of winning the final series of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Miami: Starters are getting games to rest in the final weekend of the season and Friday was CF Christian Yelich's turn. Moore started in left field and Ozuna moved to centre.

Atlanta: CF Ender Inciarte didn't start but entered the game on a double switch in the seventh. Snitker planned to give Inciarte the night off to rest left thumb soreness he first experienced while sliding into a bag against the Nationals on Sept. 19.

UP NEXT:

Braves RHP Lucas Sims (3-5, 4.85) will make the final start of his rookie season Saturday. After four relief appearances, Sims returned to the rotation Sept. 20 against the Washington Nationals and got a no-decision, allowing one run in six innings.

Marlins: Fresh off his first victory in two years, Odrisamer Despaigne (1-3, 4.21) will start for Miami. Despaigne pitched six innings and allowed two runs as the Marlins defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Monday.

By The Associated Press