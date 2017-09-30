Ferrari 1-2 again in 3rd and final practice for Malaysian GP

SEPANG, Malaysia — Kimi Raikkonen posted the fastest time ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel, as Ferrari dominated the third and final practice session for the Malaysian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

It was a reversal of Friday's second practice, when Vettel was quickest ahead of Raikkonen.

However, Ferrari reported an electronic malfunction on Vettel's car and engineers changed the internal combustion engine as a precautionary measure. Vettel did not incur any grid penalty because it was the fourth engine change of the season — the maximum number allowed. Any more changes in the five races after Malaysia will incur penalties.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, who is in fine form with seven podiums in the past 10 races, was third — 0.211 seconds behind Raikkonen.