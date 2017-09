In-form Kane scores 2 more, Tottenham beats Huddersfield 4-0

HUDDERSFIELD, England — Harry Kane extended his brilliant scoring run with another double in Tottenham's 4-0 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League on Saturday, taking the England striker's tally in September to 13 goals in eight games for club and country.

Fresh off his sixth hat trick of 2017 in the Champions League midweek, Kane put Tottenham ahead in the ninth minute by latching onto a long header forward by Kieran Trippier and delivering a low finish inside the near post.

His second goal made it 3-0 and came in the 23rd minute, with Kane turning his marker off a throw-in and calmly curling into the far corner from outside the area.

After what has become his customary drought in August, Kane has scored at least two goals in five of his six games for Tottenham this month and now has six goals in the Premier League in his bid for a third straight Golden Boot.