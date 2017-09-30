De Bruyne takes down former club Chelsea; Kane scores again

Three days after delivering one of its best European away displays to beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Chelsea was overwhelmed by City's movement and passing ability. The hosts weren't helped by the loss to injury of striker Alvaro Morata in the first half.

De Bruyne's goal came when he collected a pass from defence with a first-time flick to Gabriel Jesus. The striker laid the ball off instantly to De Bruyne, who surged through to the edge of the box before unleashing a left-footed shot that flew past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

"He made absolutely everything," City manager Pep Guardiola said. "He scores, assists, fights like a humble guy. I'm so happy for him as I know how happy he is."

It was Chelsea's first loss in the league since its opening-day home defeat to Burnley. Chelsea is six points beind the Manchester clubs.

ANOTHER BIG WIN

United has four 4-0 wins in the league, a huge upgrade on last season when the team's title challenge faltered because of its profligacy.

It helps having Lukaku in this kind of scoring form, although the striker had a quiet afternoon at Old Trafford by his high standards until he completed the scoring in the 86th minute. He scored for the sixth straight club game.

Juan Mata opened the scoring inside three minutes and Marouane Fellaini netted either side of halftime, with the bushy-haired Belgium midfielder making the most of his extended run in the team owing to Paul Pogba's hamstring injury.

KANE'S SPREE

Kane extended his bewildering run of goals in September by scoring twice in the first 23 minutes at Huddersfield, either side of Ben Davies' goal.

"It's difficult to find different words every three days," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said of Kane, who he has lavished with praise in recent weeks — even saying he is "in love" with him.

Moussa Sissoko added a fourth goal in injury time for Tottenham, which is a point ahead of Chelsea in third place.

WINS FOR WEST HAM, STOKE

Late goals secured wins for Stoke and West Ham, and earned a point for Watford.

Peter Crouch was Stoke's match-winner with an 85th-minute goal in a 2-1 victory over Southampton. Diafra Sakho scored in the 90th minute as West Ham beat Swansea 1-0 at London Stadium.

Richarlison left it even later for Watford, the Brazilian forward equalizing in the fifth minute of injury time in the 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion.

Leicester held on to draw at dominant Bournemouth 0-0.

___

More AP Premier League coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press