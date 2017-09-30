South Africa, Australia draw 27-27, New Zealand wins title

Jantjies kicked 12 points, as did Australia No. 10 Bernard Foley.

And as with their 23-23 draw in Perth three weeks ago, neither team could find the killer blow. Australia still hasn't won in South Africa since 2011, and neither team has won away from home in the last eight tests between them.

Australia lost the territory stakes but was efficient and clinical when it made chances and it was one of the Wallabies' best chances in years to succeed in South Africa.

Fullback Israel Folau carved through South Africa's backline in the 11th minute off a set move and an inside pass from Foley. South Africa, which made all the early running, came up empty-handed in the first skirmishes.

The Boks did get over through prop Dreyer in the 18th, and the boots of Foley and Jantjies did the rest in the first half to give the Wallabies a 13-10 lead.

The tries came fast at the start of the second half.

Serfontein finished for South Africa in the 43rd after a break down the right wing from flanker Siya Kolisi, who ran through an attempted tackle by Kurtley Beale.

Australia hit back with Koroibete's first try three minutes later. Foley broke, Kolisi missed the tackle this time, and the powerful Fiji-born winger was sent clear on the right wing.

Skosan helped South Africa ahead again in the 49th. Australia came back when Koroibete barrelled over, this time on the left wing, for his second in the 56th.

Australia had a golden opportunity before Jantjies' late miss, but Tevita Kuridrani was cut down by Ross Cronje a meter from the South Africa tryline.

Koroibete gave away a penalty for not releasing as the Springboks pressed in the dying seconds. Jantjies was off target for the first time in the match.

