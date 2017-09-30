Russia, China among 9 top weightlifting countries suspended

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Russia and China were among nine countries suspended from weightlifting for a year on Saturday in an attempt to combat an epidemic of doping.

The decision by the International Weightlifting Federation followed the retesting of anti-doping samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Countries with at least three doping offences from those Olympics were suspended. The IWF started pursuing the suspensions before last year's Olympics, but the process was held up by legal challenges.

Also suspended were Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Moldova, Turkey, and Ukraine.

"We have made it clear that the incidence of doping in some areas is totally unacceptable and that our members have a responsibility to ensure clean sport in their countries," IWF president Tamas Ajan said in a statement.

"If they do not fulfil their responsibilities to ensure their lifters are clean then they will lose their right to participate. But we will not turn our backs on them; we will continue to work with them, (the World Anti-Doping Agency), and their national anti-doping agencies to support their anti-doping activities and help make cultural change."

The suspensions could mean a drastically weakened world championships, scheduled next month in Anaheim, California.

It's not the first time the IWF has kicked countries out of major competitions for doping.

Bulgaria and Russia were both barred from last year's Olympics — Bulgaria after eight of its athletes tested positive for steroids ahead of the European championships, Russia after WADA accused it of widespread drug use and coverups.

There have been more than 50 failed tests in weightlifting from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics combined, putting it second only to athletics, which had many more competitors. In some weightlifting events, all three original medallists were disqualified.

The men's 94-kilogram category from the 2012 Olympics saw seven lifters fail retests, putting the original ninth-place finisher in line for an upgrade to bronze.