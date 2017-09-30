Fans hurt in Amiens after fence collapses in Ligue 1

Neymar turned provider seven minutes later with a through ball for Cavani to slot into the bottom right corner.

Meunier turned in Yuri Berchiche's low cross, and Bordeaux got one back just after the half hour. PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola rushed out toward Nicolas de Preville, who crossed for Younousse Sankhare to tuck into the empty net.

Neymar doubled his tally with a coolly converted penalty following Otavio's handball, and Draxler made it 5-1 on the stroke of halftime with a fantastic volley after a cross from Mbappe.

The 18-year-old Mbappe scored his second league goal for PSG shortly before the hour, firing Draxler's delightful pass into the far bottom corner.

Malcolm converted a penalty in the final minute for Bordeaux after a foul by Meunier on Jonathan Cafu.

NARROW VICTORY

Nantes notched its fourth successive victory, 1-0 over 10-man Metz, which missed a late penalty.

Emiliano Sala scored the only goal in the third minute, firing the rebound into the empty net after Yassine El Ghanassy's initial shot was saved by Metz goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima.

Metz had to play most of the second half with 10 men after Benoit Assou-Ekotto was sent off following two yellow cards in quick succession.

The league's bottom side should still have equalized in stoppage time when it was awarded a penalty after Andrei Girotto fouled Opa Nguette.

Nolan Roux initially converted but he was ordered to retake the spot kick and fired his second attempt over the bar.

OTHER MATCHES

Rennes defender Ramy Bensebaini scored an own goal as his side lost at home to high-flying Caen 1-0. Strasbourg drew at 10-man Dijon 1-1, and Guingamp and Toulouse also drew 1-1.

By Daniella Matar, The Associated Press