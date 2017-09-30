Allen sets season highs in Arkansas win over New Mexico St.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Austin Allen has spent much of the season so far trying to regain his form, his coolness and — more than anything — his fun on the football field.

A much-needed win did just that for the relieved Arkansas quarterback along with his teammates on Saturday.

Even Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema took part in the postgame celebration following Arkansas 42-24 win over New Mexico State, taking part in some locker-room shenanigans by doing the Hokey Pokey for his players to watch.

"It was a sight," Allen said. "It's a tradition he's been a part of when it comes to winning, and he wanted to let us try it out. It was funny. He did, he showed us the ropes, and hopefully a lot more wins come so we can keep seeing him do it."

Every bit of the fun — and relief — was understandable for a Razorbacks (2-2) team that entered the contest having lost four of its last five games, including an overtime defeat to Texas A&M a week ago.

Before they could enjoy their locker-room dance routine, though, the Razorbacks first had to hold off an explosive Aggies (2-3) offence that was led by senior quarterback Tyler Rogers.

Rogers completed 23 of 38 passes for 344 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss, with much of his success coming via the help of senior Jaleel Scott — who finished with career highs in catches (9) and receiving yards (174).

Scott also had a 36-yard touchdown catch, but the New Mexico State air attack wasn't enough to make up for a rushing game that managed only 11 yards on 14 attempts.

"We were playing the gaps and playing disciplined and they didn't have a chance to get out and have running success against us," Arkansas safety Santos Ramirez said. "That had a lot to do with this win."

As good as the aerial attack was for the Aggies, Allen had plenty of success as well — particularly through the first three quarters. The senior completed 18 of his first 22 passes and finished 19-of-26 passing for a season-high 264 yards overall.