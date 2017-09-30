Allen sets season highs in Arkansas' win over New Mexico St

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Austin Allen threw for a season-high 264 yards as Arkansas ended a two-game losing streak with a 42-24 win over New Mexico State on Saturday.

Allen finished 19-of-26 passing and threw three touchdowns, two to Jonathan Nance, for a Razorbacks (2-2) team that entered the game having lost four of their last five games.

Devwah Whaley led an Arkansas rushing attack with 119 yards on 19 carries. The Razorbacks finished with a season-high 494 yards of total offence, including 230 on the ground.

Tyler Rogers completed 23 of 38 passes for 344 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Aggies (2-3), while senior Jaleel Scott finished with career highs in catches (9) and receiving yards (174) — including a 36-yard touchdown catch.

THE TAKEAWAY

NEW MEXICO STATE: The Aggies' last win over a Power 5 conference opponent was against Minnesota in 2011. While the school didn't earn the victory over the Southeastern Conference Razorbacks on Saturday, New Mexico State's offence did show it has the potential to cause headaches for Sun Belt Conference teams for the rest of the season.

ARKANSAS: Allen said two weeks ago that he needed to play more relaxed and "let it rip" like he did last year, when he threw for an average of nearly 264 yards per game and 25 touchdowns on the season. The senior recovered from an early interception on Saturday to do just that the rest of the way, leading the Razorback to touchdowns on four of their first five possessions and completing 13 of his first 15 passes for 203 yards in the first half.

UP NEXT

NEW MEXICO STATE: The Aggies return to conference play when they travel to Appalachian State next week.

ARKANSAS: The Razorbacks begin a stretch of four straight SEC games when they travel to South Carolina next week.