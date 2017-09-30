Georgia Tech controls clock, beats North Carolina 33-7

Georgia Tech, which lost four fumbles in last week's 35-17 win over Pittsburgh, had two more lost fumbles by Marshall and Benson. One play after Marshall's fumble, A.J. Gray had the first of his two interceptions to give possession back to the Yellow Jackets. Benson then broke free for his 63-yard touchdown run.

Benson fumbled at the goal line late in the third quarter.

North Carolina's Freeman Jones was wide left on a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter and again was left on a 52-yard attempt to end the half. Entering the game, Jones had made three of four field goal attempts, but none longer than 39 yards. He has missed each of his three attempts this season from 40 yards or longer.

Georgia Tech backup quarterback Matthew Jordan had a 5-yard scoring run with less than 2 minutes remaining.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina: The Tar Heels offence, so high-powered in wins over Georgia Tech the last three years, showed the effects of the latest string of season-ending injuries. In addition to Proehl, defensive tackle Tyler Powell, tight end Carl Tucker and receiver Rontavius Groves were declared out for the season this week.

Georgia Tech: The productive spread-option attack and its emphasis on the run grabs the headlines but the Yellow Jackets are also winning with defence this season. Even though the Tar Heels have lost some key playmakers, it was a strong showing by the defence, which was led by Gray's two interceptions. Defence could be the difference in Georgia Tech's hopes in the ACC Coastal Division.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: The Tar Heels on Saturday will make their first visit to No. 22 Notre Dame since taking a 29-24 win in 2008.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets will be off on Saturday before playing at No. 14 Miami on Oct. 14.

By Charles Odum, The Associated Press