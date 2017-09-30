No. 21 Florida beats Vandy 38-24, loses QB Del Rio for year

Franks and Cleveland hooked up for a 63-yarder on the final play to beat Tennessee 26-20 two weeks ago. Franks was benched last week at Kentucky and replaced by Del Rio, who rallied the Gators from a 13-point deficit.

Del Rio's first start in nearly 11 months ended the same way as his last one — injured.

Del Rio rolled right to avoid Dare Odeyingbo, completed a pass to Brandon Powell and then got knocked to the ground. Del Rio was favouring his left shoulder as he walked off the field and to the locker room.

The son of Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio started six games last year before sustaining a season-ending injury to his right, throwing shoulder. Del Rio also partly tore the medial collateral ligament in his left knee and tore the labrum in his left shoulder. He had off-season surgery on both shoulders.

"It's hard when that stuff happens, when you get hurt like that," Franks said. "I can only imagine what he's going through, him and his family. It's emotional. I definitely wanted to keep him in my prayers, especially when I was out there on the field.

"You want to play for somebody, and that was one of the persons I wanted to play for because he's done nothing but support and helped me the whole time I've been here at Florida. It hurts."

THE TAKEAWAY

Vanderbilt: The Commodores should feel good about playing another tight game against Florida, especially after last week's 59-0 home debacle against top-ranked Alabama.

"I felt like our guys fought," said Vandy receiver C.J. Duncan, who caught five passes for 75 yards. "I think that's why this one hurts so much. ... There's no moral wins in this game and in this conference."

Florida: The Gators improved to 16-3 in SEC regular-season games under McElwain. Winning close games has become his trademark.

NCAA RECORD

The Gators tied an NCAA record by scoring in their 365th consecutive game.

Perine's first touchdown run tied the NCAA mark set by Michigan between 1984 and 2014. Florida hasn't been shut out since a 16-0 home loss to Auburn on Oct. 29, 1988. The Gators can break the record next week against LSU.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: Hosts No. 7 Georgia.

Florida: Hosts LSU in the second of three consecutive games at Florida Field.

By Mark Long, The Associated Press