Amiens stadium barrier collapses, 3 hospitalized, 17 injured

AMIENS, France — Three Lille supporters have been seriously injured and taken to hospital after a barrier collapsed during the side's football match at Amiens.

Lille says 17 other fans were also injured.

The club adds on Twitter: "We give them all our support."

Fode Ballo-Toure had just struck the opening score of the French league match in the 15th minute when he ran over to a section of Lille fans behind the goal to celebrate. As fans surged forward, the fence collapsed under pressure. Fans tumbled onto the pitch and the match was immediately halted.