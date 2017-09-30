Adjamah jumpstarts Jacksonville against D-III Guilford

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jamal Adjamah rushed four times for 141 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead Jacksonville past Division-III member Guilford 56-21 on Saturday.

After forcing the Quakers to punt on their opening drive, Adjamah ran 53 yards for a touchdown on the Dolphins' first offensive play of the game.

Jacksonville forced another three-and-out, and on its second offensive play, Adjamah darted 69 yards for a touchdown. The Dolphins led 28-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Dolphins rushed for a school record 514 yards on 58 attempts and scored seven touchdowns.