Breneman scores all 3 TDs in Colgate's 21-7 win at Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. — Grant Breneman scored all three touchdowns in Colgate's 21-7 win over Cornell on Saturday, passing for two and running in the other from eight yards out.

The freshman completed 13 of 21 passes for 119 yards and carried the ball 16 times for another 25 yards. Thomas Ives caught his first touchdown pass of the season, scoring on a seven-yard pass over the middle in his first game in three weeks. Breneman found Malik Twyman for a seven-yard TD in the fourth quarter, capping the scoring.

Even without T.J. Holl — the national leader in tackles with 52 through four games — who suffered a lower body injury last week, the Raiders (2-3) intercepted Cornell's Dalton Banks four times, allowed just 59 yards rushing and kept Big Red winless at 0-3.

Banks completed 22 of 43 passes for 239 yards as Cornell outgained Colgate in total yards 298- 270 in its home opener, but was sacked nine times.