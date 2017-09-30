Chiefs linebacker Ford to miss game against Redskins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City outside linebacker Dee Ford has been ruled out of the Chiefs' home game Monday night against the Washington Redskins because of a lower-back injury.
Ford sat out two practices and was ruled out Saturday.
The Chiefs are 3-0.

