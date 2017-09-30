Chiefs linebacker Ford to miss game against Redskins

Sports 05:19 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City outside linebacker Dee Ford has been ruled out of the Chiefs' home game Monday night against the Washington Redskins because of a lower-back injury.

Ford sat out two practices and was ruled out Saturday.

The Chiefs are 3-0.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press

