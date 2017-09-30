Calvert, Bjorkstrand help Blue Jackets top Penguins 3-0

PITTSBURGH — Matt Calvert and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored 68 seconds apart in the first period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 in a preseason game on Saturday.

Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal at 10:26 of the third, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 21 saves for Columbus. Panarin was acquired in a multiplayer off-season trade with Chicago that sent Brandon Saad to the Blackhawks.

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray had 25 stops.

