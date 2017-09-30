Reed runs for 3 TDs in Buffalo's 27-13 win over Kent State

KENT, Ohio — Emmanuel Reed ran for career bests of 144 yards and three touchdowns to lead Buffalo to a 27-13 victory over Kent State in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.

Reed, whose longest rush on 33 carries was 55 yards, scored on runs of 18, 1 and 5 yards, all in the first half. His third score came two plays after Kobe Green blocked a Kent State punt that was recovered at the Golden Flashes' 8-yard line.

Reed, a sophomore who made his first start last week, is the first Bulls running back to score three rushing touchdowns since 2014.

Buffalo (3-2, 1-0) took three points off the scoreboard in the third quarter after a running-into-the-kicker penalty before Drew Anderson threw 5 yards to Zac Lefebvre for a 27-13 lead in the third quarter. The TD pass completed a 99-yard drive that included a 64-yard run by Anderson.