Weber State downs Montana State 25-17

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Trey Tuttle connected on all four of his field goal attempts to push Weber State to a 25-17 win over Montana State.

While Tuttle was perfect, Montana State kicker Gabe Peppenger missed two of three attempts and the Bobcats couldn't overcome the Wildcats.

Montana State (1-3, 1-1 Big Sky) drove deep into Weber State territory on its first three possessions, but managed just one field goal. Tuttle hit on three in the first half to put the Wildcats up 9-3.

"I knew that would come back to haunt us," Montana State coach Jeff Choate of the missed opportunities. "We might overcome that against a team not as talented as Weber State."

Chris Murray hit Lance McCutcheon on a 65-yard pass down the sideline as the first half came to a close with the Bobcats ahead 10-9.

Kevin Smith scored on a 6-yard run early in the third quarter to give Weber State the lead at 15-10. Hunter Cantwell followed with a one-yard sneak for a score that put the Wildcats in control at 22-10.

Cantwell finished with 206 yards passing and 49 yards rushing. The Wildcats held the ball for more than 40 minutes despite outgaining Montana State 369 yards to 363. The Bobcats had five plays over 25 yards, while the Wildcats longest play was 25 yards.

"That's the best FCS team we've played this year," said Choate, who has faced No. 4 South Dakota State and No. 19 North Dakota the previous two games. "I knew they'd come out hot in the second half."

Montana State scored on a 25-yard wide receiver pass from Kevin Kassis back to Murray to draw the Bobcats to 22-17, but Weber State drove to the MSU 5 before adding Tuttle's last field goal. The drive was aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty on third-and-11.

Montana State had a first down called back on a holding penalty on its final drive and turned the ball over on downs from there.