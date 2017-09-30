Kentucky rebounds to outlast Eastern Michigan 24-20

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Benny Snell scored on a 12-yard run early in the fourth quarter after the second of Kentucky's big special teams plays provided a cushion, and the Wildcats survived Eastern Michigan 24-20 on Saturday.

With both schools looking to get back on track after tough conference losses, the Wildcats (4-1) eventually succeeded despite uneven play throughout their inaugural non-conference meeting with the Eagles (2-2). A game that was tied at 14 at halftime began turning the Wildcats' way when Tristan Yeomans recovered a muffed punt at EMU's 42 and led to Austin MacGinnis' 39-yard field goal.

Josh Paschal's blocked punt early in the fourth was downed at EMU's 12, and Snell busted through on the next play for a 10-point lead that stood just a week after Kentucky yielded 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a 28-27 loss to No. 21 Florida.

Ian Eriksen's 2-yard TD run got EMU within 24-20 and gave the Eagles one last chance, but Brogan Roback's desperation pass was intercepted by Mike Edwards in the end zone in the final seconds.