USA Basketball hosts a Women in the Game seminar

NEW YORK — USA Basketball is trying to do its part to keep young women involved in sports once their playing careers are over.

The organization hosted a Women in the Game seminar Saturday in Santa Barbara, California, where the women's national team is training. The event brought together high school and college athletes to listen to a variety of speakers from all different areas of sports.

"All credit goes to the youth division," USA Basketball national team director Carol Callan said.

"In essence, what we're trying to do is have four buckets: being an athlete, being a coach, being a referee and being in administration or business of sports."

Callan said the youth division was charged with trying to elevate the game and shore up areas that could make a difference.

"One of the thoughts was sometimes there aren't as many females in leadership positions in sports," Callan said. "Could we do something that could help them see other women in those leadership roles and maybe learn from them?"

The daylong seminar had all female speakers that included Violet Palmer — the first female official in the NBA — and Indiana Fever president and general manager Kelly Krauskopf.

Krauskopf enjoyed the chance to speak to the few dozen students in attendance.

"I would have killed to have an opportunity to sit in a room for a day and listen and interact with the speakers that were here when I was younger," she said. "There was real interaction and a question-and-answer session."

Ki'ana Thomas made the trip to Santa Barbara from Los Angeles, where she is a track runner for Azusa Pacific University. She was one of about 50 athletes in attendance.