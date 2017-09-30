Toronto FC wins MLS Supporters' Shield

After an even opening with few chances, the offences opened up with three goals in seven minutes.

Toronto went ahead in the 32nd minute after a Red Bulls giveaway. Vazquez floated a cross to Altidore whose downward header bounced off a defender and Robles straight to Morrow in front.

The goal survived a video review to see if Ricketts had handled the ball as it ricocheted around.

Morrow profited again from a deflection five minutes later when a Michael Bradley shot bounced off a defender to the Toronto Johnny-on-the-spot wingback, who slotted it in for his seventh of the season.

The Red Bulls answered in the 39th minute, moving the ball with ease down the middle of the field against a back-peddling Toronto defence before Veron calmly beat Bono to cap off a six-pass attack.

Morrow had a shot at his hat trick in the 42nd minute when Ricketts hit the goalpost. But he had trouble controlling the rebound and it went off-target.

Bradley hit the same post with a shot from outside the penalty box just before the end of the half.

The Red Bulls came out with purpose in the second half and both sides had chances to score. With 15 minutes remaining, Vanney looked to stiffen his defence with Steven Beitashour and Jonathan Osorio coming on for Nicolas Hasler and Ricketts.

The game marked the return of Altidore after a three-game absence due to a hamstring issue. Fellow forward Sebastian Giovinco (quadriceps strain) sat out a fourth straight game.

The Red Bulls started star striker Bradley Wright-Phillips and playmaker Sacha Kljestan on the bench. Wright-Phillips, who has nine career goals against TFC, came on in the 59th minute with Kljestan following four minutes later.

League-leading Toronto was coming off back-to-back losses — to Montreal and New England — for the first time this season.

Toronto's losses followed a club-record 11-game undefeated streak, a club-record-tying six-game win streak and a run of seven consecutive games where TFC scored three goals or more. Toronto also saw its season-long home undefeated streak snapped.

The Red Bulls arrived occupying the sixth and last playoff spot in the East, four points ahead of Montreal and four behind Columbus. They are 4-10-2 away from home this season and have not won at BMO Field since 2013.

It's Greg Vanney's 50th regular-season win as Toronto coach.

Defender Nick Hagglund and midfielder Benoit Cheyrou both started on the Toronto bench. It was their first appearance since Cheyrou tore his calf July 22 against Colorado and Hagglund sprained his medial collateral ligament Aug. 14 against Portland.



By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press