Scherzer exits with hamstring cramp, Nats fall to Bucs 4-1

WASHINGTON — Nationals ace Max Scherzer was pulled with a hamstring cramp while tuning up for the playoffs, and NL East champion Washington lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 Saturday night.

The Nationals said Scherzer was sent for a precautionary MRI on his right hamstring. Manager Dusty Baker didn't elaborate on the severity of the injury.

Scherzer, who leads the NL in strikeouts and is 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA, was preparing for the Nationals' matchup against the Chicago Cubs in the best-of-five Division Series that begins Friday in Washington. But the two-time Cy Young Award winner stumbled on a 2-2 pitch to Josh Bell in the fourth inning, briefly hopped around the mound and bent over at the waist.

Scherzer then began to throw a full-count pitch, but abruptly stopped when time was called.