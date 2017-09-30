Sealey leads Abilene Christian over Incarnate Word 45-20

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas Sealey threw for a touchdown and ran for three more, giving Abilene Christian a big early lead in its 45-20 win over Incarnate Word Saturday night.

Sealey finished with 306 yards passing for the Wildcats (2-3, 2-1 Southland Conference). Tracy James carried 13 times for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Sealey ran for three scores in the first half and threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Troy Grant for a 28-6 Wildcats lead with 7:46 left in the second quarter. James' 6-yard scoring run capped the team's next drive and made it 35-6 at halftime.

Nik Grau kicked a 28-yard field goal in the third quarter and Luke Anthony, who replaced Sealey early in the fourth, threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Justin Miller to stretch it to 45-13 with 11:32 to play.