Cookus, Marks lead N. Arizona past N. Colorado 48-20

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Case Cookus threw for three scores, ran for another and Elijah Marks had a 100-yard kickoff return and Northern Arizona rolled to a 48-20 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday night.

Taylor Powell also had an 85-yard interception return for the Lumberjacks (2-2, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Cookus hit Jonathan Baldwin for 9 yards, Marks for 21 and William Morehand for 10 before the Bears (2-2, 1-1) got a touchdown late in the first half to trail 20-7.

Trae Riek scored on a 7-yard run on the first possession of the third quarter to pull the Bears within 20-14 but Marks took the kickoff back.

In addition to forcing three turnovers, NAU had five sacks.