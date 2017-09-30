Villa, Nikolic score as NYCFC and Fire play to 1-1 draw

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — David Villa tied it in the 43rd minute with his 20th goal of the season and New York City FC held on for a 1-1 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Villa settled Maximiliano Moralez's chip pass at the top of the box and manoeuvred to his right around goalkeeper Matt Lampson for the finish.

Nemanja Nikolic gave the Fire the lead in the 20th minute, pouncing on NYCFC's Moralez defensive miscue. Moralez dribbled backward into the 6-yard box and, when he lost control, Nikolic buried it for his 21st goal of the season.

City (16-8-8) stayed in second place in the Eastern Conference but was the last team eliminated from the Supporters' Shield race with Toronto FC clinching on Saturday. The Fire (15-10-7) remained in fourth.