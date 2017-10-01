Freeman and Herbert both leave game against Cal

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon running back Royce Freeman, quarterback Justin Herbert and receiver Dillon Mitchell all left in the first half against California on Saturday night.

Freeman headed for the locker room accompanied by a trainer with more than eight minutes to go in the first quarter. The exact nature of the injury was unclear, but it appeared to be a shoulder.

Herbert left at the end of the first quarter after a 7-yard touchdown run. He had thrown a touchdown pass as Oregon built a 17-0 lead against the Golden Bears.

Mitchell was injured in a collision with a teammate on an early punt return. He returned to the game only to leave again.