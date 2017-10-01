Guyton with 211 yards receiving in North Texas 43-28 win

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Mason Fine threw two touchdown passes and North Texas scored 26 straight points in the second and third quarters to rally past Southern Mississippi 43-28 on Saturday night.

After trailing 14-0 and 21-7, Fine ignited the North Texas comeback with a 2-yard pass to Jalen Guyton and, after Trevor Moore's field goals of 48 and 20 yards, Fine threw a 16-yard pass to Rico Bussey, Jeffery Wilson ran in a score from the 43 and the Mean Green (3-2, 2-0 Conference USA) led 33-21. Wilson ran for two more TDs on a career-high 30 carries for 148 yards.

Guyton has 14 catches for 211 yards, both career bests.

Fine passed for 366 yards, topping 300 for the third time. Moore's 48-yarder was a season-best.