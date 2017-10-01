Earthquakes keep playoff hopes alive, beat Timbers 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Valeri Qazaishvili had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

The Earthquakes (12-14-6) bounced back from two consecutive blowout losses (4-0 to D.C. United and 4-1 to the Chicago Fire) to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Portland (13-11-8) has lost two of its last three games and is four points back of the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps.

Qazaishvili bent his shot to the right post and past diving goalkeeper Jeff Attinella in the 16th minute. Danny Hoesen shot between a defender's legs and into the bottom left corner of the net in the 49th minute. Chris Wondolowski and Qazaishvili assisted on the goal.