Maier's 4 TDs propel UC Davis past North Dakota 48-24

DAVIS, Calif. — Jake Maier threw for 415 yards and four touchdowns to lead UC Davis to a 48-24 win over North Dakota in its Big Sky Conference home opener Saturday night.

Maier was 33-for-38 passing and connected with Wesley Preece on three of the touchdown throws. Keelan Doss hauled in a 65-yard touchdown pass from Maier and finished with 199 yards on 11 catches as UC Davis (3-2, 2-1) piled up 651 total yards.

C.J. Spencer and Justin Williams each ran in a touchdown in the first half and Max O'Rourke kicked two field goals.

North Dakota (1-4, 0-2) tied the game at 7-all in the first quarter with John Santiago's 81-yard touchdown run but UC Davis poured it on from there.