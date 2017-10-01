Stevens, Gallup lead Colorado St. to 51-21 win over Hawaii

HONOLULU — Nick Stevens threw four touchdown passes and Michael Gallup had eight receptions for 212 yards and a score to lead Colorado State past Hawaii 51-21 on Saturday night.

Stevens was 18-of-22 passing for 351 yards and move past Moses Moreno into second on the Colorado State's career list with 53 touchdown passes. Detrich Clark had scoring catches of 36 and 38 yards and Dalyn Dawkins ran for 130 yards and a score on 17 carries for the Rams (3-2, 1-0 Mountain West).

Hawaii (2-3, 0-2) went three-and-out on each of its first three possessions and missed a 47-yard field goal on its fourth, while Colorado State scored on each of its first five drives to lead 31-7 at halftime. Clark's second TD reception made it 14-0 with 6:34 left in the first quarter and Stevens hit Gallup for 76 yards to set up a 4-yard touchdown run Izzy Matthews with 1:21 left in the second quarter.

Dru Brown passed for 362 yards and two TDs for Hawaii.