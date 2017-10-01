The Latest: OJ Simpson free from Nevada prison after 9 years

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on release of former U.S. football legend O.J. Simpson (all times local):

1 a.m.

Former football legend O.J. Simpson became a free man again Sunday after serving nine years for a botched hotel-room heist in Las Vegas that brought the conviction and prison time he avoided in the killings of his wife and her friend after his 1995 acquittal.

Nevada state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press that Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PDT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada. She says she didn't know who met Simpson and didn't have any information on where Simpson was headed.

"I don't have any information on where he's going," Keast told AP by phone.

Keast says the dead-of-night release from the prison about 90 miles (145 kilometres) east of Reno, Nevada, was conducted to avoid media attention. "We needed to do this to ensure public safety and to avoid any possible incident," Keast said by phone.

__

12:40 a.m.

A Nevada prison official says O.J. Simpson, the former football legend and Hollywood star, has been released from a Nevada prison in Lovelock after serving nine years for armed robbery.

Unlike when he walked free after his murder trial in 1995, Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.