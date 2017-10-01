South Africa lead approaches 400 in 1st test vs. Bangladesh

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa — Captain Faf du Plessis and Temba Bavuma made half-centuries in an unbroken 133-run stand to take South Africa's lead to 379 runs over Bangladesh on Day 4 of the first test on Sunday.

Du Plessis was 77 not out and Bavuma 64 not out as South Africa reached 203-3 in its second innings at lunch. The South Africans added 149 runs in the day's first session for the loss of just Hashim Amla for 28.

South Africa remained in a dominant position in the series-opener after scoring 496-3 declared in the first innings and bowling Bangladesh out for 320. That was Bangladesh's highest total in a test in South Africa. Bangladesh is still looking for a first test win over the Proteas.

The tourists face an uphill task to save this match, with South Africa's batsmen putting their foot down in the first session to score at a brisk run rate.