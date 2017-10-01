Arsenal celebrates 21 years of Wenger by beating Brighton

LONDON — Arsenal celebrated the 21st anniversary of Arsene Wenger's appointment by easily beating Brighton 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Goals from Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi extended Arsenal's unbeaten run in all competitions to seven matches.

Arsenal, without a league title since 2004, is six points adrift of the early pacesetters — Manchester rivals City and United.

Brighton is six points behind Arsenal in its first top-flight campaign in 34 years.