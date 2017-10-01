Saint-Etienne loses 2-1 at 10-man Troyes in French league

Saint-Etienne missed the chance to move third in Ligue 1, losing 2-1 at newly promoted Troyes on Sunday, despite the home side playing for nearly an hour with 10 men.

Bryan Pele and Saif-Eddine Khaoui scored for Troyes, either side of Hernani's equalizer.

Hernani was sent off six minutes from time with the second red card of the match after Troyes midfielder Karim Azamoum's first-half dismissal.

Saint-Etienne remained sixth, while Troyes moved up to ninth after its first home win of the season.

Marseille can move third with a victory in the derby at Nice later, after Lyon's match at Angers.

Troyes was looking for a second successive victory but its hopes receded when Azamoum was shown a straight red card in the 34th minute for a tackle on Remy Cabella.

Saint-Etienne had dominated the game until the sending off but it was Troyes that took the lead seven minutes after going down to 10 men as Samuel Grandsir raced down the right before crossing for an unmarked Pele to volley in.

Saint-Etienne equalized in the 53rd when Cabella sprinted down the left flank and crossed in for Hernani to fire into the bottom left corner.

But Khaoui restored Troyes' lead four minutes later with a free kick into the top left corner.

Troyes goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa pulled off a number of fine saves to prevent Saint-Etienne equalizing and the visitors' hopes of snatching a point all but evaporated when Hernani was sent off for a challenge on Grandsir.