With 24-pass move, Burnley produces goal to win at Everton

LIVERPOOL, England — Jeff Hendrick completed a 24-pass move to give Burnley a 1-0 victory at Everton on Sunday and extend the team's best start to a Premier League season.

Hendrick easily side-stepped Morgan Schneiderlin in the penalty area to slide home a low shot in the 21st minute after Scott Arfield and Stephen Ward combined down the left toward the end of the flowing advance.

It delivered the latest impressive away result for Sean Dyche's side on top of an opening-day win at Chelsea and draws at Tottenham and Liverpool. Burnley climbed to sixth place, seven points behind the Manchester pacesetters City and United.

Pressure is mounting on Everton coach Ronald Koeman heading into the two-week international break after a fourth loss in seven matches despite spending 140 million pounds ($190 million) in the summer transfer window.