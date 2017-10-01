Dalton throws 4 TD passes, Bengals blow out Browns 31-7

The Browns were again without top pick Myles Garrett. The rookie pass rusher returned to practice Thursday and didn't report any problems, but the Browns are being cautious and will delay his regular-season debut at least one more week. They were also missing starting outside linebacker Jamie Collins (concussion) and massive tackle Danny Shelton (calf).

Dalton dominated the rest of Cleveland's defence.

Already up by two TDs, the Bengals got the ball back with 1:40 left in the first half and appeared content to play it safe and maybe get into field-goal position.

But the Browns blitzed and Dalton alertly dumped the ball into the right flat to the speedy Bernard. With a convoy of blockers in front of him, Bernard streaked untouched to the end zone for a 61-yard touchdown.

Later in the quarter, Cleveland was threatening to score, but disappointing wide receiver Kenny Britt let a pass go through his hands, off his shoulder pads and into the hands of Cincinnati's Clayton Fejedelam for an interception.

Dalton took it from there, completing six straight passes before threading his first scoring strike to Kroft, who filled in for the injured Tyler Eifert.

SHOCKING TURNA-AROUND

Since winning in Cincinnati on Nov. 6, 2014 to improve to 6-3, the Browns are 4-38.

ALL ALONE

The Browns remain the only team in the league not to lead at any point through four games. They had an early chance after Emmanuel Ogbah's strip sack of Dalton on Cincinnati's first possession.

But Cleveland didn't gain a yard in three plays and rookie Zane Gonzalez missed a 48-yard field goal.

PACMAN DELIVERS

Adam "Pacman" Jones helped set up Cincinnati's first touchdown with a 40-yard punt return.

INJURIES

Bengals: H-back Ryan Hewitt injured his knee in the first half and didn't return. C T.J. Johnson also went out with a neck injury.

Browns: WR Jordan Leslie (hamstring), LB Dominique Alexander (knee).

UP NEXT

Bengals: Host Buffalo.

Browns: Host the New York Jets, led by former Cleveland quarterback Josh McCown.

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press