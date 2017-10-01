AP source: Collins to resign as Mets manager after game

NEW YORK — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that New York Mets manager Terry Collins will resign after the team's final game this season.

The Mets were finishing up the season Sunday at Philadelphia. New York began the day with a 70-91 record.

The person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement, said Collins would take a front-office position with the team. The Atlantic website first reported the move.

The 68-year-old Collins, the oldest manager in the majors, had said he had no plans to retire after this season and would like to keep working until age 70 — even if that meant somewhere else in baseball.