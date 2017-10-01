Yankees will expand protective netting next season

NEW YORK — Eleven days after a young girl was injured by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium, New York said it plans to expand protective netting at its home ballpark and spring training complex next year.

The team announced the decision during its final regular-season game Sunday against Toronto.

Since the girl was injured Sept. 20 by a drive off the bat of Todd Frazier, several teams have announced they plan to add more netting to better protect fans.

In a news release, the Yankees say they will "significantly expand" the netting this off-season at Yankee Stadium and Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. The team says while its current netting meets Major League Baseball recommendations, the additional netting planned for 2018 will exceed those guidelines.