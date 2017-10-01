Brett Connolly lifts Capitals past Blues, 4-3

ST. LOUIS — Brett Connolly scored with 4:26 left to give the Washington Capitals a 4-3 exhibition victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Tom Wilson, Devante Smith-Pelly and John Carlson also scored for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby made 20 saves. Wilson was ejected late in the second period when he received a game misconduct for boarding Sam Blais.

Wade Megan, Dmitrij Jason and Braden Schenn scored for St. Louis. Jake Allen stopped 17 shots.

